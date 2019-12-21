Indian Muslim activists along with others shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) outside Jama Mosque, in New Delhi, India, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian police on Saturday confirmed another five deaths in Uttar Pradesh during violent protests against a contentious law that excludes Muslim immigrants from citizenship, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 16 after almost two weeks of demonstrations.

The deaths add to four on Friday already confirmed by Uttar Pradesh authorities, bringing to nine the number killed in violent protests on that day in five districts in the northern state, Uttar Pradesh's director-general of police O.P. Singh said at a press conference.