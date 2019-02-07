Several members of the Spanish emergency services look at an overturned van after a traffic accident on the A-394 highway close to Utrera, Seville, Spain, 07 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

A Spanish Civil Guard officer walks past an overturned van after a traffic accident on the A-394 highway close to Utrera, Seville, Spain, 07 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Five rail workers were killed in a road traffic accident early Thursday when the van that was carrying them to work crashed into a truck and overturned in southern Spain, emergency services said.

The victims all worked for Monferra, a company that assembles and maintains railways, and had been on their way to a job when the violent accident happened, according to local authorities.

The workers were all from the Sevillian municipality of Las Cabezas de San Juan, and had been traveling in the early hours to Loja for work, municipal sources said.

The driver of the truck that was involved in the collision was hospitalized, sources from the Spanish Civil Guard, whose agents were investigating the cause of the accident, told EFE.

The accident happened about 35 kilometers (21 miles) southeast of Seville, the capital of Andalusia and a historically important city that attracts many thousands of tourists every year.

The bodies of the five, who were aged between 19-50 years, have been taken to Seville's Forensic Anatomy Institute for autopsies, the mayor of Las Cabezas de San Juan, Francisco Toajas, told EFE.

Police have informed the victims' families, the mayor said, adding that the town hall had called for three days of mourning over the incident.

The collision took place on the A-394 highway toward Utrera, where Monferra has its headquarters, and police agents and firefighters were still working at the scene.

The highway was still blocked four hours after the accident happened, but an additional lane had been set up to allow traffic to move.

Several witnesses had contacted the emergency services at around 6.35 am local time to warn of a collision between a truck and a van on the road linking Utrera and Arahal.

The five workers, all from Las Cabezas de San Juan, where the rail company has a warehouse, died at the moment of impact between the car they were riding in and the truck, according to health care sources.

The president of Andalusia's regional government, Juanma Moreno, said he was "shocked" by the deaths of the workers and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.