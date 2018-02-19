View of the site where five children were killed and three others hurt during a road accident in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

View of the site where five children were killed and three others hurt during a road accident in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Five children were killed and three others hurt in a road accident in the Mexican capital, authorities said Monday.

An adolescent was behind the wheel of the Pontiac involved in the crash in Mexico City's Santa Catarina neighborhood, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The driver, who appears to have lost control of the car, is in the custody of juvenile justice authorities and could be charged with vehicular homicide.

The victims' bodies were identified by family members.

Media accounts said the occupants of the vehicle were classmates with an approximate age of 12.