Anaerial picture shows the San Rafael glacier, part of the Northern Ice Fields in the Laguna San Rafael National Park, in the southern region of Aysen, Chile, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

There is a 50:50 chance of the annual average global temperature temporarily reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level for at least one of the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The warming threshold is considered an important indicator of the point at which climate impacts will become increasingly harmful to people and the entire planet.

It would cause more extreme weather events, increase food insecurity, and cause more pressure on water resources. EFE