There is a 50:50 chance of the annual average global temperature temporarily reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level for at least one of the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
The warming threshold is considered an important indicator of the point at which climate impacts will become increasingly harmful to people and the entire planet.
It would cause more extreme weather events, increase food insecurity, and cause more pressure on water resources. EFE