News release
English edition
Main
MYANMAR JUSTICE
Reuters journalists freed from prison in Myanmar
SOCCER IKER CASILLAS
Casillas: Future in soccer uncertain after heart attack
PANAMA ELECTIONS (TOP NEWS)
Opposition leader Cortizo wins Panama presidential elections by close margin
UK ROYALTY
Meghan, the UK's Duchess of Sussex, gives birth to baby boy
BULGARIA POPE (TOP NEWS)
Refugee children in Bulgaria greet Pope Francis with drawings, singing
RUSSIA PLANE
41 die as jet bursts into flame at Moscow airport, black boxes recovered
ISRAEL GAZA (OVERVIEW)
Unofficial truce halts violence between Israel and Palestine
INDIA ELECTIONS
All-female staff polling booths in India to boost woman voter turnout
NIGER EXPLOSION (UPDATE)
50 dead in fuel tank explosion in Niger capital
BRAZIL EDUCATION
Students demonstrate against education cuts in Brazil
GAZA ISRAEL
Netanyahu gives orders to continue with retaliatory attacks against Gaza
USA NORTH KOREA
Trump downplays North Korea projectile launch
SOUTH AFRICA ELECTION
Opposition promises to build a South Africa for all if it wins May 8 election
JAPAN MONARCHY
Japan welcomes new emperor's first public appearance
USA UNEMPLOYMENT
Unemployment in US drops to 3.6 pct. in April with 263,000 new jobs created
SPAIN VENEZUELA
Spain to limit political activities carried out by López from inside embassy
USA ACTOR
Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, dies age 74
ITALY DA VINCI
A lock of hair in Italy to help delve into the life of Leonardo da Vinci
JORDAN SPAIN
Spain thanks Jordan for its efforts with Syrian migrants
ISRAEL HOLOCAUST
Israel commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day
