Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick (C) uses his phone during the third reading of the National Anthem bill at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 28 May 2020 (reissued 06 January 2021). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong University associate law professor, Benny Tai speaks at a rally to defend freedom of speech, including the right to discuss publicly a range of options for the future of Hong Kong such as self-determination or independence, in Hong Kong, China, 07 April 2018. EFE-EPA/ALEX HOFFORD

(L-R, top row): Winnie Yu, Tiffany Yuen, Kinda Li, Wong Ji-yuet, Frankie Fung, Sam Cheung, Ng Kin-wai, Ventus Lau, Gwyneth Ho, Eddie Chu and (L-R, bottom row): Joshua Wong, Fergus Leung, Henry Wong, Lester Shum, Owen Chow, Sunny Cheung, the 16 winners of the democratic primaries, pose for photographers in Hong Kong, China, 15 July 2020 (reissued 06 January 2021). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police arrested 53 pro-democracy politicians and activists on Wednesday for allegedly violating Beijing’s national security law in relation to unofficial election primaries held last year.



Police deployed some 1,000 officers in what is by far the largest arrest operation targeting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp since the law was enacted following the 2019 anti-government protest movement. EFE-EPA