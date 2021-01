The damaged vehicle on the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The damaged vehicles on the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted an Afghan Army vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAWED KARGAR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A damaged vehicle on the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Gunmen have shot dead an Afghan journalist in the western province of Ghor, officials said on Saturday, the fifth media person murdered in a series of targeted killings in Afghanistan in the past two months.

Bismillah Adil Aimaq, the head of the Sada-e-Ghor (Voice of Ghor) radio, was killed on Friday afternoon near the provincial capital of Firozkoh, Ghor Governor Noor Mohammad Kohnaward told EFE. EFE-EPA