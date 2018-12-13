A fifth person has been arrested over suspected links to the alleged perpetrator of a shooting at a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg that claimed the lives of three people, judicial sources told EFE on Thursday.

Authorities were still searching for the suspect, who has been identified as Chérif Chekatt, of the attack on Tuesday that left 13 people injured.

The parents of two brothers of the suspect were arrested overnight Tuesday, an hour after the incident, and remained in custody.

Judicial sources said the fifth person arrested was not a member of the suspect's family.

The new arrest came as police were carrying out an operation in the Neudorf neighborhood of Strasbourg, where the suspect went off the radar when he fled following the attack, and where authorities believed he could be hiding.

The operation kept residents in their homes and led to several raids.