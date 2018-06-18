Workers check damage of a road collapsed by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A worker labors to prevent another collapse of a wall at an elementary school, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Jun. 18, 2018.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the open-ended Richter scale shook western Japan Monday, killing three people and leaving more than 200 injured, according to the Japanese government.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that at least three people died in the earthquake, while public broadcaster NHK reported more than 230 injured across six prefectures in the region.

The three deaths confirmed were a nine-year old girl in Takatsuki (Osaka prefecture), a man, 85, in Ibaraki (Osaka prefecture) and another man, 80, in Osaka city.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:58 am local time (10.58 GMT on Sunday) and had its hypocenter at a depth of about 13 kilometers in Osaka Prefecture on the main island of Honshu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Without triggering a tsunami warning, the quake reached a lower level of 6 on the Japanese seismic activity scale, which goes to 7 (focusing on the affected areas rather than on the intensity of the tremor), in Osaka Prefecture and a high level of 5 in Kyoto Prefecture.

The JMA initially reported the intensity of the earthquake at 5.9 magnitude and its hypocenter at a depth of 10 km but later updated the data.

Several buildings in Osaka and Takatsuki collapsed and caught fire, according to images released by NHK, which reported that there could be people trapped inside.

Railway services in Osaka, Shiga, Kyoto and Nara, including high speed bullet trains and local rail services, were suspended for several hours.

Electricity supply resumed in the region after some 170,000 houses suffered a blackout.

Several cities also faced water supply cuts and some areas of Osaka prefecture were flooded due to damages to the sewage system.

Osaka's Kansai Airport, the most important in western Japan, has been reopened once its runways were found to be in good condition after being checked for damage, while 80 flights were cancelled at the second airport in Osaka.

The authorities said that none of the 15 nuclear reactors in this region were affected by the quake.

According to the JMA, this is the first time that Osaka prefecture has experienced an earthquake of this intensity since 1923.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world, and experiences earthquakes frequently, which is why most infrastructure in the country is designed to withstand them.