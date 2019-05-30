A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a magnitude 6.6 earthquake which struck at 3.32 am local time, at a depth of 65 km, off shore and 40 km south of La Libertad, El Salvador, 30 May 2019. EPA/USGS

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck off the Pacific coast of El Salvador on Thursday, jolting the central American nation and producing a tsunami warning.

There was no information available yet on whether there were any victims caused by the quake.

The earthquake struck at 3.03 am at a depth of 48 km, with its epicenter off the coast of La Libertad department, 66 km south of Mizata beach, according to the ministry of environment and natural resources (MARN).

El Salvador's Civil Protection unit said on social media that areas of San Salvador and Usulután departments had been left without electricity and the main highway linking the center of the country to the west was closed due to the risk of a section collapsing.

The institution said the quake was felt on a national level and that it had not yet received any reports of any victims, but that the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had sent out a warning.

MARN has warned people to remain vigilant over possible rising sea levels as well as fluctuating speeds of marine currents.

The Salvadorean Green Cross said there have been collapses in coastal areas and that an evacuation protocol had been implemented due to a tsunami warning.

The majority of earthquakes that are felt in El Salvador originate deep in the Pacific Ocean, making them barely detectable to the human population.

But those that strike on land nearer the surface are felt and cause damage.

El Salvador was hit by two powerful earthquakes back in 2001.

The first, which struck in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 13, caused 944 deaths.

The second, which struck the San Vicente department exactly one month later, caused 315 deaths, damaged 82 public buildings and destroyed over 40,000 homes. EFE

