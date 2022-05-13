At least six people have died due to suspected Covid-19 in North Korea amid an explosive outbreak of a mysterious fever, the state-run Korea Central News Agency said on Friday.

The news agency did not say specifically that the six deaths were due to Covid-19 but noted that “one of them tested positive for the Omicron,” the highly-infectious variant of the coronavirus.

“A fever whose cause couldn't be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April and more than 350 000 people got fever in a short span of time and at least 162,200 out of them were healed completely,” KCNA said. EFE