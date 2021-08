Kabul (Afghanistan), 15/08/2021.- People rush to their homes after Taliban entered Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 August 2021. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly left the country after Taliban entered Kabul despite having initially claimed they would not come in until a transfer of power was agreed upon, while President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Taliban use a captured Afghan security forces vehicle as they stand guard at a checkpoint as they took control of Herat, Afghanistan, 15 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stand guard outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport as people walk to the airport to flee the country after rumors that foreign countries are evacuating people even without visas, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

People walk to the airport to flee the country after rumors that foreign countries are evacuating people even without visas, after Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Chaman border crossing filled with thousands looking to go to Afghanistan

6 die at chaotic Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee after Taliban takeover

At least six people died at the chaotic Kabul airport that was closed temporarily on Monday, as thousands of war-battered people tried to escape Afghanistan, fearing a Taliban reprisal a day after the insurgents captured the capital.

The dead included a Taliban fighter, who died in a shootout between American troops and insurgents that killed three civilians. EFE