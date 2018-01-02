A general view of the wreckage after two children and four adults were killed in a tanker-truck fire on the A21 motorway between Brescia and Turin, Italy, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Six people were killed Tuesday in an accident involving a tanker truck and several other vehicles on a highway in the northern region of Lombardy, Italian authorities said.

The pile-up occurred at around 2:30 pm on a stretch of the A21 expressway between Brescia and Turin.

The tanker truck burst into flames following a collision that also involved three other trucks and a car, Italian police said on Twitter.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for several hours, though several southbound lanes were re-opened by late afternoon.