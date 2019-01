Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a bomb explosion in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 January 2019. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Six people were injured Saturday after a car bomb went off in northwestern Pakistan, according to police, as cited by local media.

Officials in Peshawar were inspecting the damage at the scene after a parked vehicle exploded, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Local media reports said the blast happened in the Kali Bari market area of the city, near a mosque.

The injured were taken to the hospital, according to police, while some shops in the area were damaged as a result of the explosion.