A view of the care home that was hit by a fire in Moncada, Spain on January 19, 2022.EFE/ Kai Försterling

A police officer works inside the care home in Moncada after it was damaged by a fatal fire, Moncada, Valencia, Spain on January 19, 2022. EFE/ Kai Försterling

At least six people have been killed in a fire that broke out at an older people’s care home near the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, emergency services told Efe Wednesday.

The blaze ignited late Tuesday in a first floor bedroom at the care home in Moncada, a town to the north of Valencia. The two residents staying in the room were killed by the fire. EFE