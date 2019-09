Aerial view of the flooded area of Orihuela, Alicante, eastern Spain 14 September 2019. EPA/MANUEL LORENZO

An aerial view of the flooded area of Dolores, Alicante, eastern Spain 14 September 2019. EPA/MANUEL LORENZO

A handout photo made available by Spain's Government's Presidency shows acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he flies on a helicopter over the flooded region of Orihuela, Alicante, eastern Spain, 14 September 2019. EPA/Manuel Lorenzo

Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) greets Murcia's regional President Fernando Lopez Miras (C) as he visits the flooded region of Los Alcaceres, Murcia, eastern Spain, 14 September 2019. EPA/MARCIAL GUILLEN

People wait on a street of the flooded area of Torre Alta, Molina de Segura, Murcia, southern Spain 14 September 2019. EPA/MARCIAL GUILLEN

Aerial view of the flooded area of Orihuela, Alicante, eastern Spain 14 September 2019. EPA/MANUEL LORENZO

Aerial view of the flooded area of Dolores, Alicante, eastern Spain 14 September 2019. EPA/MANUEL LORENZO

Flooding in southeastern Spain claimed a sixth life on Saturday amid rescue efforts and the evacuation of residents after a dam burst during a cold snap.

Over 1,100 soldiers have been deployed in Alicante and Murcia, the provinces affected most by the adverse weather.