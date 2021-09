A security official keeps watch from an observation tower at Gilboa Prison, northern Israel, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the Israel Police, Division of Identification and Forensic Science, search for evidence near the Gilboa Prison, northern Israel, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israel police and security members stand near evidence markers at Gilboa Prison, northern Israel, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Police officers and journalists gather around the hole of a tunnel allegedly used by prisons to escape from the Gilboa Prison, northern Israel, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Six Palestinian prisoners, all convicted on terrorism-related charges, have escaped from a high-security Israeli prison using a tunnel, Israeli authorities confirmed Monday.

Police officers, as well as units from the border police and the military, launched a manhunt after the escape from Gilboa Prison northern Israel.EFE

