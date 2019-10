A boy who was injured in an explosion that targeted the Friday congregation prayers at a Mosque in Haska Mina district of Nangarhar province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A boy who was injured in an explosion that targeted the Friday congregation prayers at a Mosque in Haska Mina district of Nangarhar province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 62 people were killed and 32 injured on Friday in an attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's conflict-ridden eastern Nangarhar province, officials said.

"We have 62 people martyred and 36 people injured, the explosion took place inside the mosque," a spokesperson for the provincial governor Attaullah Khogyanai told Efe.