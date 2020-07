National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel wearing protective equipment rescue villagers from the flood affected village at Pathsala in Barpeta district of Assam, India, 12 July 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

Domestic gas cylinders are being put in a country boat to distribute among the flood affected villagers in Kamrup district of Assam, India, 14 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Flood affected villagers take shelter in a makeshift camp in Kamrup district of Assam, India, 14 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

An elderly and sick woman is shifted to a hospital from flood affected area in Kamrup district of Assam, India, 14 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A woman prepares food on a roadside in flood affected area of Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam, India, 15 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A flood affected villager eats food sitting on a boat at Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam, India, 15 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A flood affected woman sits on a boat in front of her partially submerged house at Chandrapur in Kamrup district of Assam, India, 15 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Villagers wade through the flood water at Pathsala in Barpeta district of Assam, India, 12 July 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

At least seven more people have died due to floods triggered by monsoon rains in India's northeast, officials said on Wednesday, taking the toll to 66 from weeks of a torrential downpour.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said seven more people died in the past 24 hours from flooding and landslides.EFE-EPA

