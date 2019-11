Malaysian Immigration Department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud (C) speaks during a press conference at the Malaysian Immigration Department in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov.21, 2019. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian authorities have arrested 680 suspected Chinese online scammers in a raid near Putrajaya, the Immigration Department said on Thursday.

The raid was conducted Wednesday at what is believed to be a call center in a six-storey building in Cyberjaya, south of Kuala Lumpur, Immigration Department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a press conference.