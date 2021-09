Residents leave their homes due to the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that originated in the port of Acapulco, in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 September 2021. EFE /Sáshenka Gutiérrez

View of the damages to buildings at the hotels area due to the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that originated in the port of Acapulco, Mexico, 07 September 2021. EFE / David Guzmán

View of the damages to buildings at the hotels area due to the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that originated in the port of Acapulco, Mexico, 07 September 2021. EFE / David Guzmán

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake with an epicenter very close to the Acapulco resort shook central and southern Mexico on Tuesday, with no casualties reported as of publication time.

The tremor occurred at 8:47 p.m. local time (01:47 GMT), 11 kilometers southwest of Acapulco, in the southern state of Guerrero, the National Seismological Service said. EFE

jmrg/lds