A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Indonesia's Maluka islands on Sunday.

The country's authorities have not yet indicated whether there are any victims of material damage caused by the tremor.

The temblor stuck the island of Halmahera at 6.10 pm local time, some 152 km southeast of the town of Sofifi in North Maluku, according to the United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activities all over the world.

The quake hit the Maluka island of Halmahera, some 2,400 km east of the capital Jakarta, at a depth of 10 km.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire and on faults in the Earth’s crust, Indonesia records about 7,000 tremors a year, although most of them are relatively weak. EFE-EPA

