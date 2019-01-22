Calogero Lo Piccolo, son of Mafia boss Salvatore Lo Piccolo (known an 'il Barone', the Baron), is arrested in Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE PALAZZOTTO

Leandro Greco, nephew of late head of the Sicilian Mafia Commission (Cupola) Michele Greco (known as 'il Papa', the Pope), is arrested in Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE PALAZZOTTO

Police in Italy arrested seven people on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in an attempt to reorganize the Sicilian Mafia, the prosecutor of the southern city of Palermo said.

Among the arrested were Leandro Greco, the grandson of deceased mafia boss Michele Greco, and Calogero Lo Piccolo, the son of another mafia boss, Salvatore Lo Piccolo, the prosecutor said in a statement.

Prosecutor Francseco Lo Voi ran the operation that led to the arrest of the seven people thanks to the collaboration of two mafia members who were arrested in December, Francesco Colleti and Filippo Bisconti.

The duo were bosses of the so-called "mandamenti," the districts into which the Cosa Nostra divides its operations.

Colleti and Bisconti were arrested on Dec. 4 as part of an operation that led to the arrests of 46 people, among them 80-year-old Settimino Mineo, allegedly the new chief of the Sicilian Mafia following the death of Salvatore "Totò" Riina.

The pair – who became "pentiti," meaning former mafiosi turned protected witnesses – told the police the organization was trying to restructure itself after a meeting on May 29 and gave details about its internal dynamics, according to the statement.

Their testimony was fundamental to the arrests made Tuesday of seven suspected members of the mafia, some of whom attended that meeting.

Michele Greco, known as "The Pope," was known for mediating in disputes between different clans.

He was handed a life sentence in 1987 for various murders during the Maxi Trial against hundreds of other defendants that weakened the ranks of the Cosa Nostra and died in prison in Rome in 2008.