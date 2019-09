The pages from text books are strewn on the ground where the school building stood before collapsing near Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Local residents gather and look at the ground where the school building stood before collapsing near Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Volunteers pick up the pages from text books strewn on the ground where the school building stood before collapsing near Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

At least seven children have been killed and 57 injured after a school collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, emergency services and authorities said Monday.

Classrooms at the Precious Talent School, a two-story building made of wood and metal panels on Ngong Road in western Nairobi, collapsed just before 7 am local time.