A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of Mariupol theater and nearby buildings, Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 March 2022.

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows crowds gathers outside of metro grocery store in Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 March 2022.

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows apartment buildings and homes destroyed in east Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 March 2022.

Seven humanitarian corridors will be opened by the government of Ukraine Tuesday to evacuate citizens from the areas most affected by Russian bombing, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Facebook.

The most important corridor is that which runs between Zaporizhzhia and the city of Mariupol, which has been under bombardment by Russian troops almost since the beginning of the invasion, and does not have the basic services for its dwindling population.

The industrial port city on the Sea of Azov once had almost half a million residents and, at present, the authorities say only about 160,000 remain.

According to the city council, almost 80 percent of the buildings in the city have been destroyed or seriously damaged by Russian bombing.

