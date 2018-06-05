Forensic experts work at the site where seven suspected criminals were killed during a shootout with police in Encarnacion de Diaz, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Seven suspected criminals were killed Tuesday in a shootout with police in the western Mexican town of Encarnacion de Diaz, the Jalisco state Attorney General's Office said.

The shootout began in the wee hours of Tuesday when state police were patrolling the streets of Encarnacion, located some 170 km northeast of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco.

According to preliminary investigations, a group of suspects opened fire when the police approached them, who then responded and "took down seven men, while two others managed to escape," the AG Office said.

Municipal and federal police officers also took part in the clash.

Several firearms were seized at the site of the shootout, as well as two cars in which the suspects were travelling.

No police officers were injured in the incident, although two patrol vehicles received several bullet impacts.