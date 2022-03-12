Ukrainian men chop wood at a makeshift camp next to a checkpoint, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 09 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Residents with children flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

At least 79 children have been killed and another 100 injured since Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine, juvenile prosecutors claimed Saturday in a statement.

The majority of deaths were caused by Russian attacks on major Ukrainian cities, the report shared on Telegram, which could not be independently verified, said.

Prosecutors said the worst affected areas were the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr and warned that the exact number of victims could be higher.

