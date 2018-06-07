Forensic experts work at the site where eight bodies were found in a clandestine grave near Guadalajara International Airport, in El Salto, Jalisco state, Mexico, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Eight bodies were found in a clandestine grave near Guadalajara International Airport, authorities in the western Mexican state of Jalisco said Thursday.

The bodies, which correspond to men of different ages, were found in the municipality of El Salto and have been decomposing for at least 22 days, sources from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF) told EFE.

The exhumation of the bodies was completed on Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after IJCF specialists and police officers began the excavation.

The grave was found on Tuesday by a man working on the property, who called authorities after noticing one of the bodies, El Salto police said.

The bodies were taken to the medical examiner's officer where DNA tests will be carried out to determine the identity of the victims.

Jalisco is in the midst of a rising wave of violence, which has been linked to the powerful Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.

According to the Jalisco State Human Rights Commission, some 14,000 people have been reported as missing in the state in the last five years.