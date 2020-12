Hong Kong lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, nicknamed 'Long Hair', takes part in a rally in support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group, in Hong Kong, China, 09 October 2015 (reissued 08 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick (C) uses his phone during the third reading of the National Anthem bill at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 28 May 2020 (reissued 08 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai (2-L), along with colleagues, tender their resignation letters at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 12 November 2020 (reissued 08 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Police arrested eight people on Tuesday over an alleged illegal protest march in July against the controversial national security law.

Police officers knocked on the door of the homes of the suspects early in the morning.

The detained include ex chairperson of Democratic Party Wu Chi-wai, former lawmakers and activists Leung Kwok-hung and Chu Hoi-dick, veteran activist Tsang Kin-shing and district councilors Andy Choi and Lancelot Chan. EFE-EPA

