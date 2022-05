Emergency teams at work after an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel (C in dark shirt) arrives at the scene after an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A view of the damage following an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Emergency teams at work following an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Eight people were killed and some 30 others injured Friday in an explosion at Havana's Hotel Saratoga, the Cuban government said, discounting terrorism as a factor.

"There has been no bomb nor attack, it's a regrettable accident," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the scene not long after his office's Twitter account retweeted a post relating that preliminary investigations pointed to a gas leak as the cause of the blast.