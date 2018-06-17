View of the taxi that crashed into a crowd, injuring eight people, on June 16, 2018, near Moscow's Red Square, currently full of soccer fans on hand to follow the soccer World Cup. EFE/EPA/Moscow Government Center of Traffic Control

Ambulances take injured people to hospital on June 16, 2018, after a taxi crashed into a crowd near Moscow's Red Square, currently full of soccer fans on hand to follow the soccer World Cup. EFE-EPA/Moscow Government Center of Traffic Control

Eight people including two of Mexican nationality were injured when a taxi crashed into a crowd near Moscow's Red Square, currently full of soccer fans on hand to follow the soccer World Cup, Russian authorities said.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, the taxi driver said after being detained that he lost control of the vehicle, and that it then ran onto the sidewalk of a street next to Red Square.

Among the eight injured were two Mexican women, two Azerbaijan citizens, two Russians and a Ukrainian, although, according to medical sources, none of the injured people's lives are in danger and one woman is in much less serious condition.

Sources at the Mexican Embassy told EFE that the two women from that country who were injured "are well, they only suffered some contusions," and after being seen by medical personnel at the scene of the incident, did not need to be hospitalized.

"More than anything it was the scare," said embassy officials, adding that according to witnesses, it was just an accident and not an attack.

"The immediate cause of the accident was the vehicle going out of control. The driver was arrested and taken to the police station," the Interior Ministry said through the Russian news agency Interfax.

The Center of Traffic Control said on Twitter that "there are no mortal victims."

The taxi driver was a 28-year-old Kirghiz, according to his driver's license, whose photo was published by the Center of Traffic Control on Twitter.

Near the scene of the crash is what will be a home for Mexicans during the World Cup, an area inaugurated on Friday where "A Little Taste of Mexico" has been installed, dedicated to promoting Mexican culture and gastronomy.

Mexico makes it World Cup debut this Sunday against Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

According to official figures, some 40,000 Mexicans have come to Russia to attend the world soccer championship.