Firefighters work at the site of a car-bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2019. At least eight people were killed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIA DUENAS CASTANEDA

Two firefighters stand at the place where a car-bomb blast caused an explosion on Jan. 17, 2019, at the Santander General Academy of Police in Bogota, Colombia. At least eight people were killed an 10 injured by the detonation of a car bomb in a parking lot, the Colombian Defense Ministry said. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castaneda

At least 8 killed in car bomb at police academy in Colombian capital

Eight people died and 10 others were wounded Thursday in a car-bomb blast in the parking lot of the police academy in Bogota, the Colombian Defense Ministry said.

On learning of the attack, resident Ivan Duque canceled a security council meeting that he was going to host on Thursday in Quibdo, capital of the western province of Choco, and returned to Bogota, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities have not explained how the vehicle with the bomb managed to enter the academy's facility - located in southern Bogota - where Colombian police officers are trained.

"All Colombians reject terrorism and we are united in confronting it. Colombia is sad, but it does not bow to violence," Duque said on Twitter.

The first images released after the academy blast show the twisted wreckage of the vehicle in one of the streets within the facility along with trees split in half by the force of the explosion.

"Investigation protocols have already been initiated to find those responsible for this terrorist act. Meanwhile, the wounded are receiving attention at the Polyclinic Hospital of the National Police," the defense ministry said.

Units from the Bogota Fire Department arrived at the attack site to help the victims who, according to media outlets, were apparently police recruits.