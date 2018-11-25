An Indian paramilitary officer stands guard near a closed market in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least six insurgents, a soldier and a civilian were killed on Sunday in an operation by security forces and subsequent protests in India-administered Kashmir in the second such clash in the past 48 hours.

The operation began on Saturday night in the Batagund village in the Shopian district and a gunfight started in early hours of Sunday between Indian soldiers and rebels, which led to a protest by villagers in which a number of civilians were injured.

"Six militants were killed in the Batagund operation while a soldier also lost his life," army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told EFE.

Locals took to the streets and threw stones at the security forces in an attempt to halt the operation, with troops responding by firing bullets and pellet guns to try and disperse the crowd.

A young protester named Noman was wounded and later died, a medical source told EFE.

Another doctor in Shopian told EFE that his hospital had received at least four injured people, while a youth named Faizan was moved to regional capital Srinagar due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Authorities have suspended internet services in the district and imposed restrictions in a number of areas to prevent more protests.

In another clash which lasted until the early hours of Friday, six insurgents were killed by Indian security forces in South Kashmir, in what police called one of the most successful operations of 2018.

Kashmir, the only Muslim majority state in India with a long history of secessionist movements, has seen a spike in cases of violence this year.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars, apart from several minor skirmishes, due to a sovereignty dispute over Kashmir, one of the world's most militarized zones.