Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, Starry Lee Wai-king (C) is surrounded by security guards during a House Committee at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020 EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy lawmaker Ray Chan (C) is removed from a House Committee by security guards at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020 EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy lawmaker Andrew Wan Siu-kin (C) lies on a stretcher after falling during scuffles at a House Committee meeting at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2020 EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Police arrested at least eight opposition lawmakers and former lawmakers between Sunday and Monday on charges of contempt and obstruction of the work of officers during a heated exchange with pro-Beijing legislators for the chairmanship of a key committee in May.

Four Democratic Party lawmakers - including its chairman Wu Chi-wai -, two from Labour Party, and another two former legislators from the pro-democracy group were arrested on the above charges. EFE-EPA