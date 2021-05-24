A handout photo made available by the Indian Navy shows Indian Navy members conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the Indian Naval Ship INS Kochi by picking up survivors from a life raft of a vessel at sea, near Mumbai, India, 18 May 2021 (issued 19 May 2021). EFE-EPA/INDIAN NAVY HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indian Navy shows Indian Navy members conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the Indian Naval Ship INS Kochi by picking up survivors from a life raft of a vessel at sea, near Mumbai, India, 18 May 2021. EFE-EPA/INDIAN NAVY HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescuers have recovered 86 people aboard two boats that sank off the western coast in India amid a severe storm last week, raising the number of deaths due to the cyclone Tauktae to 145.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said all the 274 missing from the two vessels that sank last Monday were now accounted for. Of these, 261 were from Barge P-305 and 13 from tug Varaprada.

On Sunday, rescuers recovered eight bodies along the coast at Raigarh district in Maharashtra and eight more from the Gujarat coast near Valsad, the spokesperson said.

The search teams rescued 188 from the sunken vessels.

“While all 274 crew reported missing have been accounted for, final confirmation pending till identification of all (the dead) recovered is completed,” the spokesperson said.