Thai Department of National Parks's deputy director-general, Prakit Vongsrivattanakul (C) speak to the media during a press conference at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A large screen displays images of confiscated tigers from the controversial Tiger Temple in 2016, during a press conference at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai vets check on a sedated tiger prior to its removal from the Tiger Temple in Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, May 30, 2016 (reissued Sep. 16, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Department of National Parks's deputy director-general, Prakit Vongsrivattanakul (R) talks to the media during a press conference at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai vets check on a sedated tiger prior to its removal from the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, May 30, 2016 (reissued Sep. 16, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

At least 86 of the 147 tigers rescued from an infamous Thailand temple where they featured as a tourist attraction have died due to genetic problems, authorities said on Monday.

The tigers were suffering from problems due to inbreeding and died between 2016 and 2019 in the two government wildlife sanctuaries, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s deputy director-general Prakit Wongsriwathanakul said at a press conference.