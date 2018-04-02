View of the site where nine people were killed and three others wounded during a battle between police and gunmen in Jalostotitlan, Mexico, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Leon

Nine people were killed and three others wounded in a battle between police and gunmen in the western Mexican town of Jalostotitlan, the Jalisco state Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The violence erupted Sunday night on the outskirts of a park in Jalostotitlan, 130 km (81 mi) from Guadalajara, the state capital.

Municipal police on patrol in their vehicles came under attack from armed assailants traveling in two pick-up trucks, according to the official statement.

The police returned fire, killing eight of the attackers.

An officer was also killed and three other police were wounded.

The wounded police were taken to hospitals in Jalostotitlan and Guadalajara, the state AG Office said.

Among the dead was the leader of a criminal outfit operating in the area, state government chief of staff Roberto Lopez told the media, without providing any details.

State and federal law enforcement agents deployed to Jalostotitlan early Monday to reinforce municipal police.