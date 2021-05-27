Authorities at the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Law enforcement personnel at the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Authorities secure the scene after nine people died in a mass shooting in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Nine people, including the perpetrator, died Wednesday in a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California, authorities said.

Several other people were wounded, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesman Russell Davis, who said that the investigation at the crime scene could not begin until explosive devices found on the site were safely removed.

"It's going to take some time for us just to go in there and render the area safe so we can have investigators going on scene to determine - collect evidence and gather all the information that we can at this point," he said.

The crime was carried out by a single shooter, Davis said.

"Public safety is assured at this point," he said.

The tragedy unfolded at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center and maintenance yard in San Jose, roughly 80 km (50 mi) south of San Francisco.