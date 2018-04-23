A view of the rental van that ran onto a sidewalk in Toronto on Monday, April 23, leaving at least seven people injured. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

A view of the rented van that ran onto a sidewalk in Toronto on Monday, April 23, leaving at least seven people injured. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

A police officer walks past a covered body at the scene where a van ran onto to a sidewalk in Toronto on Monday, April 23. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

Nine people were killed and 16 others hurt Monday when a van drove onto the sidewalk on a major thoroughfare in this Canadian metropolis, police said.

The driver of the van was taken into custody, Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen said during a joint press conference with Toronto Mayor John Tory.

"I ask the city of Toronto, pray for our victims and also to assist the Toronto police service in bringing this matter to a successful conclusion," Yuen said.

"This is a time when the community should come together," Tory said.

The incident took place shortly before 1:30 pm.

CBC television broadcast images that showed first responders assisting one person near the exit from a metro station, while a witness told media outlets that he saw four bodies covered up.

"Obviously we're just learning about the situation in Toronto," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa. "Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We're going to, obviously, have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours."

Toronto is currently hosting a summit of foreign ministers of the G7 nations.