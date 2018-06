The Turkish Coast Guard, Sahil Guevenlik, search to refugees who are survive on the sinking boat on Mediterranean sea in Antalya, Turkey, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH COAST GUARD COMMAND

Nine migrants, including six children, drowned after their boat capsized about three kilometers off Turkey's Mediterranean coast, the Turkish coast guard said Sunday.

The speedboat sank early Sunday morning near the town of Demre in the southern Turkish province of Antalya while attempting to reach one of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital, according to the official Turkish news agency Anadolu.