An ambulance attends the scene of a Pakistan International Airlines crash the day after it occurred in a residential area, in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Media at the scene of a Pakistan International Airlines crash the day after it occurred in a residential area, in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A rescue worker checks bodies of the victims the day after a passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines crashed in a residential area, at a mortuary in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 May 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The death toll in a plane crash in Pakistan rose to 97 on Saturday after rescue teams spent the night searching for survivors among the rubble in a residential area in the port city of Karachi where the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight with 99 people on board crashed a day earlier.

"There were 99 passengers and crew on board out of whom 97 dead bodies have been recovered and 2 passengers survived," a spokesperson for the Karachi commissioner, Irfan Hussain, told EFE.