Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, 25 November 2016 (reissued 23 July 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ninety-eight percent of the corals of Australia's Great Barrier Reef have suffered bleaching due to global warming, a scientific study released on Friday said.

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world and covers around 344,400 square kilometers. EFE

