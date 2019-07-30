Renee Black (2-L), the mother of US rapper ASAP Rocky, arrives to the district court in Stockholm, Sweden, 30 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FREDRIK PERSSON

Journalists wait outside a courtroom at the district court in Stockholm, Sweden, 30 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK SIMANDER

A courtroom sketch shows Rakim Athelaston Mayers, alias ASAP Rocky (in green shirt), appearing in the district court in Stockholm, Sweden, 30 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Anna Harvard/TT

US rapper Rakim Mayers alias Asap Rocky performs on stage at the Openair Frauenfeld music festival, 12 July 2013. EFE/EPA/FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

American rapper A$AP Rocky is on trial at a Swedish court to face allegations that he assaulted a 19-year-old member of the public in central Stockholm a month ago.

The legal action against the popular artist has caught international attention and even US President Donald Trump has personally requested his release.

The 30-year-old from Harlem, New York, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm for a confrontation he had with Mustafa Jafari on June 30 following a concert in the Swedish capital.

Prosecutors say Mayers and his entourage were the aggressors in the altercation, from which the 19-year-old emerged with cuts requiring medical attention.

Meanwhile, the defence team insists the rapper acted in self-defence after being provoked.

A video showing the lead-up to the spat shows Mayers and his entourage apparently trying to diffuse the situation and asking two young men to stop following them was picked up by the media.

Separate footage allegedly shows the moment Mayers pulled the accuser to the ground before hitting him in the head and body.

The US rapper has been in Swedish custody since July 3.

The case has sparked an outpouring of support across the entertainment world, with messages of encouragement coming from the likes of Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

Trump has voiced his disappointment in Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being "unable" to free Mayers.

"Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem," he tweeted on July 25.

In response, the Swedish ambassador to the US said Sweden's justice system was independent and could not attempt to "interfere in legal proceedings." EFE-EPA

cg-jpm/jt