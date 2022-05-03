Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo (L), presidential contender in the May 2022 national elections, and her running mate Senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan (R) raise their hands during a campaign rally in Santa Rosa, Laguna province, Philippines, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG/FILE

Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso, presidential candidate in the May 2022 national elections, gestures during a visit at a school construction site in Manila, Philippines, 03 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG/FILE

A boxing legend, an actor raised in a marginal neighborhood and the son of a dictator who plundered the country are some of the colorful profiles of the main candidates for the presidency of the Philippines’, which will hold an election Monday.

Up to 10 candidates compete to be the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte, in the elections for which, according to all the polls, "Bongbong" Marcos, son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, starts with a clear advantage.

This is a brief description of major candidates to lead the country for a single term for the next six years, from highest to lowest vote projection, according to polls.

"Bongbong", as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is known, is the only son of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who amassed during his presidency a fortune valued at more than $ 10,000 million looted from state coffers. He has the support of more than 50 percent of the voters, according to all the polls, as he looks to emulate his father.

