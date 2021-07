Flags from the South Korean Olympic team are displayed on buildings hosting Olympic Games participants at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, 19 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Flags from the Portuguese Olympic team are displayed on buildings hosting Olympic Games participants at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, 19 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A mother and her child look at buildings hosting Olympic Games participants at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, 19 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

As Tokyo remains under a state of emergency due to an elevated number of coronavirus cases, the Olympics will be held in an unprecedented "bubble" with no spectators, a ban on overseas fans and strict restrictions on the movement of all the participants.

As of Tuesday, 67 participants in the Games, including five athletes, have tested positive for coronavirus. EFE

