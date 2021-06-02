Two women eat empanadas on a bench at La Despensa, a bar-shop in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2021. EFE/ María Alonso Martos

A group of customers eat on benches at La Despensa, a bar-shop in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2021. EFE/ María Alonso Martos

A Covid test and a pint, please: the new normal in Berlin

For the past few weeks, Andi has made a habit of visiting a testing centre to get a rapid antigen Covid-19 test in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood of Berlin.

Meanwhile, somewhere else in the city, David is dragging his bar’s tables and chairs out to the terrace.

Rapid tests are now business as usual for Andi, a Spanish expat who has been living in Germany for five years.

In Berlin, bars and restaurants reopened their outdoor terraces on May 21, but only those fully vaccinated or carrying proof of a same-day negative test result can have a seat.

Some, like Andi, simply accept the measure, but others find it nonsensical, claiming that it is a plot to control Berliners and push them to get vaccinated.

The German capital’s weekly infection rate continued its downward trend, with 33 new infections per 100,000 people, prompting the city-state’s government to announce a new easing of restrictions.