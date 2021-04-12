The presidential candidate of the conservative CREO-Social Christian Party (PSC) alliance, Guillermo Lasso, was declared the winner of the elections held in Ecuador on Sunday.

With 97.79 percent of the votes counted, Lasso has obtained 52.50 percent of the votes, five points more than his rival Andrés Arauz, of former President Rafael Correa's Union of Hope party.

"Ecuadorians have chosen a new course, very different from that of the last 14 years in Ecuador," Lasso said in Guayaquil, in his first remarks in the face of his almost certain win given the insurmountable lead he has over his rival.

Accompanied by his wife, María Lourdes, Vice President-elect Alfredo Borrero, and the leader of the Social Christian Party and former Guayaquil mayor Jaime Nebot, Lasso said that Ecuadorians, "have expressed with their vote the need for change and the desire for better days for all."

Andrés Arauz, who obtained 47.50 percent of the votes, according to official data, acknowledged his defeat, which he described as a "political setback."

In a gesture rarely seen in Ecuadorian politics, Arauz told a group of supporters that he will personally call Lasso to congratulate him on his electoral win, which he said demonstrates the democratic spirit that guides his political party.