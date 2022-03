A man walks past an electronic panel displaying currency exchange rates for US dollar and euro against Russian ruble in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

An electronic panel displays currency exchange rates for US dollar and euro against Russian ruble in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

People walk near a building with a board with the logo of the Moscow Exchange in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian people walk on the Red Square in front of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman enters a building with a board with the logo of the Moscow Exchange in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A grim life in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine

One month after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, life in Russia is like never before.

Unprecedented Western sanctions on Russia have crippled the economy, the country faces a shortage of medicine and other basic supplies, laws against freedom of speech have been introduced and numerous social networks have been blocked. EFE

mos/mp/smq