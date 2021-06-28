A man poses with an Olympic Rings monument near the National Stadium, the main stadium of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 22 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

An LGBTQI collective in Japan is joining forces with activists, athletes and volunteers to make the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games one of diversity and inclusivity in a country where gay and trans rights trail behind other developed nations.

“I’m a lesbian, and I never thought I’d make that confession in front of hundreds of people,” Yuri Igarashi tells the camera at Pride House Tokyo, one of the first LGBTQI spaces in Japan.

Some 430 Tokyo 2020 volunteers tune into the online training course on diversity.

