A group of migrants watch members of the Spanish army monitor the border fence in Ceuta, Spain, 18 May 2021. EFE/Reduan

Migrants make their way towards Ceuta, Spain, 18 May 2021. EFE/Mohamed Siali

Two migrants scale the rocks at the border between Ceuta, Spain, and Morocco, 18 May 2021. EFE/Reduan

At least 6,000 migrants have illegally entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta from Morocco by swimming or wading around the coastal border fence that separates the territories, authorities said Tuesday.

It was the largest number of migrants ever to arrive on Spanish soil over the course of a single day. EFE

